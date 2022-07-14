Frankfort police investigating attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old girl

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Frankfort Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping in the area of Walnut and East. According to a released statement from the police department, around 11:14 A.M Thursday officers said a male tried to take the 6-year-old victim after forcing her to walk about a block from the victim's house.
The victim was able to run back to their house.
The victim described the suspect as a thin, clean shaven black male wearing shorts and a t-shirt. No further description was provided due to the age of the victim.
Police are asking if you live in a four-block radius of East and Walnut, and have a video security system, to check their system for any recordings.
Any information can be reported to Central Dispatch at 654-4431 or 911.