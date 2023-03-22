 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frankfort Police arrest 25 during operation “Spring Clean Up”

  • 0
handcuff generic
By: Gordon Jackson

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) —Frankfort Police said more than two dozen people were arrested over the course of a two-week sweep of people wanted on warrants. Violations range from felony Child Molesting to Theft and Drug charges.

The so-called "Spring Clean Up" went from March 10 to March 22. The team consisted of the entire department. Administrators, detectives and patrol officers worked to find those who were wanted in and outside of Frankfort.

17 people were arrested for outstanding warrants. Two people turned them in after police pursued leads they'd received. Three more were served warrants with additional charges, and three people were arrested while police search for others.

Recommended for you