 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frankfort elementary school teacher arrested for possession of child porn

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody Shanks
By: Gordon Jackson

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort elementary school teacher is facing child pornography charges. The 28-year-old suspect, Cody Shanks, was arrested at a home in Miami County.

State Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to get a search warrant for a home in Bunker Hill. State Police confirmed that Shanks is a Frankfort school teacher.

At the time of this article, the Community Schools of Frankfort website lists him as a third grade teacher at Suncrest Elementary School.

Shanks is facing one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony.

Tags

Recommended for you