Frankfort elementary school teacher arrested for possession of child porn

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort elementary school teacher is facing child pornography charges. The 28-year-old suspect, Cody Shanks, was arrested at a home in Miami County.
State Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to get a search warrant for a home in Bunker Hill. State Police confirmed that Shanks is a Frankfort school teacher.
At the time of this article, the Community Schools of Frankfort website lists him as a third grade teacher at Suncrest Elementary School.
Shanks is facing one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony.