Frankfort breaks ground on $9.5M police station

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Law enforcement and elected officials broke ground Monday morning on a new police station on State Road 28.
The groundbreaking on the nearly $10 million, 94-thousand-square-foot police station came after years of uncertainty.
"This started many years ago, and we just kept having to change sites and how we were going to do the designs, and all the different things," Mayor Judy Sheets said.
Sheets called the project historic because the City of Frankfort has never built a brand new police station. FPD is currently headquartered in a downtown building about 100 years old.
"This will be the first time our police department has had a police station built from the ground up, and I think that's so important," Sheets said. "We're going to meet the needs of what they have to have to help protect us and serve us every day."
Deputy Chief Jim Skinner, a 42-year Frankfort police veteran, says headquarters bounced around throughout history from the city's basement offices to its waterworks campus to its current building, which the post office left in the 1970s.
"We get everybody's hand-me-downs," Skinner said. "It's worked out great, though, and now you're going to see the best of our law enforcement that you've ever seen."
The station will be paid for by the city's public safety income tax and located on the western edge of town.
Police Chief Scott Shoemaker says Frankfort is growing toward I-65. He adds the nearly eight-acre site gives the department room to grow and add training space.
"The old thing is, the police are down town," Shoemaker said. "We're mobile. We're moving around, and that's what we'll continue to do as we go into the future. ... The police department is not built for an officer to have an office. That's in their car. They have everything need -- from the computer to the internet -- in that car, and they're expected to be on patrol."
Construction on the station is expected to begin soon and finish up by the fall of 2023.