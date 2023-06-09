Frankfort advances to Semi-State for the first time in 55 years

FRANKFORT, Ind (WLFI) — Party like it’s 1968.
Frankfort had not won a regional title in 55 years. But last weekend, that changed. The Hot Dogs defeated Mishawaka Marian 11-7 to claim the regional title.
“That’s something that we’ve always wanted to do for our whole lives,” Senior Jayden Skinner said. “Growing up together, playing together all these years and to finally be able to be in that situation and be able to get it done was just really special.”
Before the regional win, Frankfort pulled off a shocking upset in the sectional championship game, defeating Western 2-1 in eight innings.
“They have all the fans and all the odds with them to win it and to see Frankfort sit in that game all game and battle with them. It just feels like it all came together,” Senior Quentcy Perry said. “You peaked at the exact right time that you wanted to.”
Quentcy Perry and Jayden Skinner did not have a freshman season because of Covid-19, and for the next two years they were knocked out in the first round. They said they couldn’t have asked for a better group this year to do this with.
“This team is just a little bit different because we’ve played with each other since we started the game,” Skinner said. “This is the team that we started with. I mean, we’ve never broken off and played on separate teams or anything like that. We’ve always stuck together. And I don’t know if there could be a closer team chemistry wise in the state.”
Head Coach Andy Dudley said that his team’s baseball chemistry is different.
“These guys, so many of them have faced adversity off the field, and they’ve been there for each other,” Dudley said. “Everyone’s just calm and ready to go back to work. It’s grit. That’s what that group has.”
As far as the mindset for Semi-State tomorrow? It’s just another baseball game for the Hot Dogs.
“I think this game’s no bigger than last Saturday,” Dudley said. “You control what you can control, and one thing we can control is we are mentally prepared. And for those guys, the moment’s not too big.”
“You can’t overthink it, really,” Perry said. “It’s just another baseball game, another day. So just come in, relax, just ready to play another game and do what you can. Try to play errorless. Try to stay on top of things, not really be too tense on your teammates, but stay on them to be loose. Stay on them to have fun, rather than, ‘oh, this is it, this is our last game if we lose’, and even if it is, so what? You still wake up tomorrow morning.”
But what happens if Frankfort picks up two wins on Saturday and advances to the state finals?
“Oh, that’d be a lot of emotion for sure,” Skinner said. “Especially because every single one of these guys on this team has been through something and they’ve gotten through something. And to be able to do it all together, it would just mean so much.”
“I can’t explain how special it’d be. It’d be mind blowing, really,” Perry said. “Honestly, I can just imagine all the fans and support we would have driving through the city with our bus, hanging out the window with our trophy, like, let’s go.”
Frankfort will face Heritage for game one of Semi-State, Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill. If they win, the championship game is set for 8 p.m.