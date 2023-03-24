Franciscan Health will soon be "mask optional"

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Franciscan Health facilities in Indiana will soon be mask optional.
Visitors, patients, and staff will no longer be required to wear masks beginning this coming Monday, March 27.
The healthcare system said there will be some exceptions to the new policy.
Any staff caring for COVID-positive and COVID-suspected patients will still be required to wear N-95 masks, along with staff performing high-risk, COVID-related procedures such as intubation.
Patients will be able to request that staff members wear a mask during their healthcare visits if they choose.
Franciscan says it's making the decision based on guidance from local, state and federal public health officials, noting the protocols could change if there is a resurgence of COVID in the future.