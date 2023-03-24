Franciscan Health will soon be "mask optional"

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Franciscan Health will soon be "mask optional"

  • Updated
  • 0
Franciscan health mask

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Franciscan Health facilities in Indiana will soon be mask optional.

Visitors, patients, and staff will no longer be required to wear masks beginning this coming Monday, March 27.

The healthcare system said there will be some exceptions to the new policy.

Any staff caring for COVID-positive and COVID-suspected patients will still be required to wear N-95 masks, along with staff performing high-risk, COVID-related procedures such as intubation.

Patients will be able to request that staff members wear a mask during their healthcare visits if they choose.

Franciscan says it's making the decision based on guidance from local, state and federal public health officials, noting the protocols could change if there is a resurgence of COVID in the future.

