Franciscan Health reminding public of CPR courses

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The scary medical situation last week for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has renewed interest in learning life-saving CPR measures. Franciscan Health Lafayette is reminding people their classes are open to the community.
CPR instructor Serena Johnston said she and other instructors offer courses at the Franciscan Education Center at 1501 Hartford Street in Lafayette.
The classes provide in-person, hands-on basic life support training.
In addition to the courses Franciscan said it offers free AED's to all nonprofit organizations in Tippecanoe and the surrounding counties.
If you're interested in registering for CPR training with Franciscan... you can visit their website or call 765-449-5133 to sign up.