Franciscan Health relaunching Diabetes Prevention Program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – One in three Americans has pre-diabetes, according to the American Medical Association. Now, Franciscan Health is bringing back a program to help delay or even prevent those people from being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.
Franciscan is relaunching its Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is a year-long course, which uses CDC recommended guidelines to lower a person's chances of being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.
The groups will meet once a week for 16 weeks and then once a month for six months. The cost of the course is $99. Some insurance, including Medicare, will cover the cost.
Franciscan Health dietitian Amanda Crosby says learning about preventive measures through this program can make a big difference.
"If you don't take any action, you're going to… in the next 5-10 years, most likely going to develop Type 2 Diabetes,” Crosby said. “If you were to start on a medication like Metformin, you can reduce that risk [by] about 30 percent. With lifestyle changes, it's about 50 percent, and then if you're over the age of 65, you can reduce that risk up to 70 percent."
The program is open to anyone 18 and older who has a BMI greater than 25. Participants must also have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, or meet the risk factors for it.
The program will cover healthy eating, exercise and stress management among other topics.
As part of the program, the group will meet with a trained lifestyle coach.
Crosby says past participants have seen a variety of positive results.
"They [may] reduce that A1c to within normal range,” Crosby said. “I've seen weight loss. I've seen people who came in and said, ‘I don't do any exercise.’ Now they're getting at least 150 active minutes. I've even had some participants reach out to me after the program has ended, showing me how much weight they've lost. It's been a really amazing program."
The program begins Thursday, September 8 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Franciscan Healthy Living Center on North 16th Street in Lafayette. Space is limited, and registration ends September 1.
Learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program, including information on how to register, here.