Franciscan Health providing funding for nonprofits through Social Impact Partnership Program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Many not-for-profit organizations in at-risk communities across the State of Indiana struggle to provide adequate assistance to their residents. Now, Franciscan Health is adding funds to a program designed to help those agencies.
This is the second year for the initiative, and administrators say they know it will be tough to keep up with demand based on the level of interest in the first round of the system’s Social Impact Partnership Program last year. Applicants each have a chance to receive up to $9,750 to put toward serving populations most in need.
Franciscan Health is putting $450,000 of the healthcare system’s own money into the program. Agencies that qualify must work with vulnerable populations in areas where Franciscan currently operates. Here locally, Franciscan has identified Tippecanoe, Montgomery and Jasper Counties as areas that fall into this category.
Applications are open through May 31. Kate Hill-Johnson with Franciscan Health says once the window to apply closes, the applications stay in their communities during the selection process.
“After the application process, we have committees, local committees, in all of our facilities that actually review that location's applications because they know the community best,” Hill-Johnson said. “We review those and we award as many as we can. Our money tends to go very quickly."
Hill-Johnson says during last year's application cycle, Franciscan was only able to fund about 62% of organizations that applied. She says she anticipates similar numbers this year.
Franciscan looks at multiple factors during the selection process to determine a community's level of need. Those factors include food insecurity, mental wellness and housing support.
HomesteadCS is a housing counseling agency in Lafayette that works primarily with low to moderate income clients. The agency received a grant through the program's first round of funding last year.
Executive director Marie Morse says the funding is critical to help finance the programs her agency offers to local residents.
"The vast majority of [the programs], probably 90% of them, we do not charge for because families need to save their money to pay for their housing, not to pay for the expertise of a not-for-profit,” Morse said. “It really helps to have that funding from someone like Franciscan Alliance to help me pay my staff."
Morse says she has already submitted an application this year for another grant from Franciscan. This year's recipients will be announced in mid-July. Learn more about this initiative on the Social Impact Partnership Program’s main page here.