Franciscan Health opens walk-in clinic for sports-related injuries

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With fall sports in full swing, parents have a new option for their kids dealing with a sports-related injury.
Franciscan Health is offering a walk-in clinic for middle and high school athletes suffering from acute injuries in the past 72 hours.
The clinic is located in Suite 100A inside the Lafayette Family YMCA.
It's open on Mondays through October 23rd and operates on a first come, first served basis. Check-in is from 7-8:30 a.m.
Injuries that can be treated at the clinic are sprains and strains; hand, wrist, shoulder, ankle or knee injuries; possible broken bones and other sports-related injuries.
Onsite x-ray, bracing, casting, splinting and specialty referral services will also be available at the clinic.