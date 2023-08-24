 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Franciscan Health opens walk-in clinic for sports-related injuries

  • 0
Franciscan Health

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With fall sports in full swing, parents have a new option for their kids dealing with a sports-related injury.

Franciscan Health is offering a walk-in clinic for middle and high school athletes suffering from acute injuries in the past 72 hours.

The clinic is located in Suite 100A inside the Lafayette Family YMCA.

It's open on Mondays through October 23rd and operates on a first come, first served basis. Check-in is from 7-8:30 a.m.

Injuries that can be treated at the clinic are sprains and strains; hand, wrist, shoulder, ankle or knee injuries; possible broken bones and other sports-related injuries.

Onsite x-ray, bracing, casting, splinting and specialty referral services will also be available at the clinic.

Recommended for you