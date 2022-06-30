Franciscan Health Lafayette breaks ground on new cancer center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Franciscan Health broke ground at a ceremony Thursday marking the start of construction on their new 68,000 square foot cancer center.
The new facility will combine all existing services into one accessible location for patients.
Local and religious leaders gathered to recognize the impact that this new center will have on Franciscan cancer patients. They all touched on celebrating the work of Franciscan and how they strive take action.
According to President and CEO of Franciscan Health of Western Indiana, Terry Wilson, this will make the path easier for patients.
"It gives us room to grow," Wilson said. "And most importantly it consolidates pieces of our program that is spread over two healthcare campuses, and it brings them in one place for the convenience of the patient."
The facility will be a 3-story building that includes brand new equipment, specialty cancer clinics, lab services, research programs, spiritual care and community support.
According to Director of Medical Oncology at Franciscan, Dr. Taylor Ortiz, The new space will not only make treatment for patients easier, but it will also help the doctors.
"It improves that communication so that we can collaborate much more effectively, work together for the patients and work more efficiently together," Ortiz said. "So, patients can get their answers quickly, their treatments can start quickly, and they can get back to their lives faster. So that's really going to be great for the providers."
The construction will take about 20 months. Therefore the new cancer center should be ready by early 2024.