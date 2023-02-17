Franciscan Health Heart Month: Coronary Heart Disease in women

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Coronary Artery Disease has different symptoms and effects on women than it does on men.
Coronary Artery Disease is when a wall of plaque builds up in the arteries and blocks the flow of blood to the heart.
Although men and women share similar symptoms such as chest pain, women have a different variety of symptoms that men normally wouldn't have.
"Women tend to have what we call atypical chest pain. It can happen at rest, it can happen asleep, or very common with mental stress," Dr. Evyan Jawad told News 18.
Although this disease is not curable, there are ways that it can be prevented.
It starts with healthy lifestyle changes.
Doctors recommend following their primary care doctor's recommendations, exercising thirty minutes at least five days a week, avoiding smoking, and avoiding illicit drug use.
Doctor Jawad says that if a woman has symptoms of coronary heart disease, the first thing she should do is call 9-1-1.
This February, as Franciscan Health in Lafayette celebrates American Heart Month, remember to stay active and spread heart health awareness.