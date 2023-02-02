Franciscan Health Heart Month: Atrial Fibrillation Awareness

WEST LAFAYETTE (Ind.)-- More than 2.7 million Americans each year are affected by a heart condition that many people aren’t even aware of. That is why Franciscan Health in Lafayette is dedicating heart month to informing the Greater Lafayette area on Atrial Fibrillation, the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, and heart health in general.
“It’s an abnormal rhythm in the top of the heart, Dr. Asem Rimawi, an Interventional Cardiologist with Franciscan Health, said about atrial fibrillation, or Afib. “It’s when the patient’s heart goes usually fast and irregular and that's what they usually feel.”
Afib can be recognized by multiple symptoms including fatigue, tiredness, shortness of breath, a racing heart, and dizziness.
While Afib can be hereditary, there are also lifestyle choices that can impact the likelihood of developing Afib such as high alcohol consumption and lack of exercise. The biggest concern doctors have, however, is the complications the heart condition can lead to.
“If the heart runs fast for a long period of time it could weaken the heart so it causes heart failure,” Rimwai said. “It makes the heart inefficient because of the fast heart rate and irregularities. That could cause heart failure with normal heart function, but the most important thing that we worry about the most is that it could cause increased blood clots and that could lead to a stroke.”
In order to detect the signs of Afib without seeing a doctor, medical professionals are starting to use new technology such as Fitbits and Apple Watches. These wearable watches are more accurate in detecting Afib than other technology has in the past.
“There were studies that were done with certain manufacturers that showed that they are pretty accurate in about 90% of the time in detecting atrial fibrillation and currently there are some studies that are being done to see whether such detection would help aid change in treatment from what we knew before,” Rimwai said. “In the past, we assumed if you had atrial fibrillation, that you would have it more than we knew about it but now with wearables we may know exactly how much you have.”
Because of this more accessible testing, detection is more common before seeing a doctor, but the best way to decrease the risk of atrial fibrillation is through prevention. According to some studies, exercise and weight loss are some of the best ways to prevent Afib.
This February, as Franciscan Health in Lafayette celebrates American Heart Month, remember to stay active, look out for the signs of atrial fibrillation, and spread heart health awareness.