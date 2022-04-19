Fowler Theatre hosts screening for Big Pine Creek Water Shed documentary entitled "Land Values"

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) - Tonight the Fowler Theatre was packed as a new, local mini documentary premiered.
The film entitled "Land Values," welcomed neighbors into learning about the importance of their local Big Pine Creek Water Shed.
During the event, the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation district received a check for twenty-five hundred dollars.
This came from The People's Brewing company, who had a fundraiser for the project by selling a new type of beer.
The beer was called "Clean Waters IPA" and all proceeds from those who purchased it, went to the cause.
"The exciting part about these funds from peoples are the fact that even just creating the Clean Waters IPA itself and putting our label on it has brought awareness on a huge scale outside of the 209,000 acres that this watershed encompasses, but outside of that, the awareness that they've brought just to the project and all of the key players and partners in it has been outstanding," said Leslie Fisher, a Resource Conservation Specialist at the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District.
Fisher says the group plans to use the funds towards initiatives that her other grants cannot cover: one of those being educational programs.
"Growing up in the area, I have a relationship with a lot of the farmers that are in this watershed," said director of the film, Johnny Klemme. "It truly is my backyard. So it really was a passion project. And we found out about a grant through Indiana Humanities and applied for it. They had dozens of applicants and we were fortunate to be one of six films selected throughout the state of Indiana," said Klemme.
If you'd like to support the environmental conservation efforts of the Big Pine Creek Water Shed, the People's Brewing Company is continuing to offer the "Clean Waters IPA" on their menu. All proceeds will continue to go to the cause.