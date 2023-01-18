Fourth quarter run propels Nebraska past Purdue

Nebraska tops Purdue, 71-64, and the Boilermakers fall to 3-5 in Big Ten play.
Purdue lost their previous home game against Michigan, and Head Coach Katie Gearlds said her team needs to take advantage of every matchup at home.
The three things Gearlds was looking to focus on tonight was contesting three point shots, limiting live ball turnovers and jumping out to an early lead to give her crowd something to cheer about.
First quarter, Purdue gets out to an early 11-2 thanks to a hot start from Abbey Ellis.
But Nebraska is full of shooters, and Maddie Krull hits a couple of big shots. Krull had 15 points.
The rest of the first half was all Abbey Ellis. At the break, Purdue led 31-30, and Ellis was responsible for 17 of those points.
She finished the game with 20 points.
Second half, Jayla Smith steps up for Purdue and helps them go on a scoring run.
Smith finished with 11 points.
But Nebraska is able to erase Purdue's lead. The Cornhusker's forward, Alexis Markowski, scores down low and gets a foul to give Nebraska the lead.
Markowski had 19 points for Nebraska.
Janae Terry hits a three pointer to make it a one possession game with 38 seconds to go.
But Purdue is forced to foul and can't get back on the board.
Final score, Purdue loses 71-64, their second straight loss at Mackey Arena.
Boilers are back in action at home on Saturday against Minnesota.