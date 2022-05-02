Four local counties receiving funding through 'Next Level Trails' program

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WLFI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced the grant recipients for round three of the state’s Next Level Trails program. Four counties across the WLFI viewing area are receiving funding from this round.
The Department of Natural Resources is administering more than $65 million for projects across the state with this round. Rounds one and two of the program totaled just over $54 million combined.
The town of Otterbein is receiving more than $700,000 to finance a nearly mile-long trail on the town’s eastern edge. The trail will stretch from the intersection of Meadow Street and Oxford Street to the town’s grocery store along U.S. Highway 52.
Otterbein Clerk-Treasurer Treeva Sarles says ever since the store moved out of the heart of town, it has been challenging for many residents to easily access it. She says this trail will fill a significant need for people who choose to walk or bike to that part of town now.
"We don't have any access. So they have to be on the main road which is a high speed area as well as the truck route for the Town of Otterbein,” Sarles said. “Being able to finally get foot traffic and bike traffic off of the main road for the safety of our community is just fantastic."
For a town of just over 1,300 people, Sarles says having this kind of money to put toward a trail project could never happen on its own.
"A good annual budget for that is $10,000 a year,” Sarles said. “To ever be able to build a trail is just underheard of."
Lafayette is also receiving funding through this round of the grant program. The state is awarding more than $2.7 million to help construct a stretch of trail on Sagamore Parkway along the River Road overpass. The new trail will connect Lafayette and West Lafayette and intersect with the Wabash River Heritage Trail.
"It's an important time for our community,” said Stan Lambert, Wabash River Enhancement Corporation Executive Director. He says trails are a critical investment for the long-term success of Greater Lafayette.
"Trails are one of the easiest ways that a community can build quality of life,” Lambert said. “It can foster a healthy and active lifestyle if you connect your commercial centers, your residential areas, and your parks and greenspace with trails."
While Lambert says this is just one part of a much larger plan, he knows this is a significant step for future trail construction.
"There's always a lot of moving parts. The cost is always significant,” Lambert said. “So it's just a good feeling to see that we are able to start pulling these projects together and implementing these plans."
In addition to these grants, two other communities in the WLFI viewing area are also receiving trail funding. The Panhandle Pathway that stretches through Cass and Pulaski Counties will get more than $2.5 million. Additionally, Miami County will receive more than $3.6 million to invest in its portion of the Nickel Plate Trail.
Here is a full list of Next Level Trails grant recipients for round three. For an overview of the Next Level Trails program, click here.