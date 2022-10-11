Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge Monday, after a weekend crash that followed too much wine at a event.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Saturday night, according to records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08.
Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle moved left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured.
The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He will return to court on Nov. 7.
Henry declined to comment as he left the courthouse.
He had told police he drank “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser" at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.
After his release from jail Sunday, Henry read a statement to reporters apologizing “for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel” after drinking at the event.
“Like every other resident of the city of Fort Wayne, I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings,” he said. “I respect the legal process. I will adhere to the legal process. And I will accept the consequences.”
Henry, first elected in 2007, has said he plans to run again in 2023. Fort Wayne, population 265,000, is 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.