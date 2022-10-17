 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Flag

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city's attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry's recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver's license for 90 days.

Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Friday and asks for a reply by the close of business Wednesday.

The questions seek information on 12 topics such as leasing information for the Chevrolet Impala the mayor was driving, insurance coverage and whether Henry was ever stopped by police previously.

Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested the evening of Oct. 9. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08.

Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle went left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured.

The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty Monday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Tags

Recommended for you