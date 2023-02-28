LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A former Tippecanoe County judge has died. Don Daniel served as Circuit Court Judge from 2003 to 2014.
Daniel practice general law for 27 years in Lafayette, with an emphasis on family law. During his first election campaign, Daniel's slogan was "A Family Man For A Family Court."
Daniel also worked with the Food Finders Food Bank, Red Cross, and Legal Aid, among others.
After moving to Mexico Beach, Florida, two years ago, he began volunteering with that county's branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health.
Don Daniel was 76 years old.
Plans for a celebration of life in Tippecanoe County will be announced at a later date.