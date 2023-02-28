 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Tippecanoe County judge has died

  • Updated
  • 0
Judge Don Daniel

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A former Tippecanoe County judge has died. Don Daniel served as Circuit Court Judge from 2003 to 2014.

Daniel practice general law for 27 years in Lafayette, with an emphasis on family law. During his first election campaign, Daniel's slogan was "A Family Man For A Family Court."

Daniel also worked with the Food Finders Food Bank, Red Cross, and Legal Aid, among others.

After moving to Mexico Beach, Florida, two years ago, he began volunteering with that county's branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health.

Don Daniel was 76 years old.

Plans for a celebration of life in Tippecanoe County will be announced at a later date.

