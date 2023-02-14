Former sheriff and Lafayette Mayor Dave Heath dies

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Lafayette Mayor and Tippecanoe County Sheriff Dave Heath died on Monday. He was 75-years-old. Commissioner Tracy Brown and current Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Heath served as sheriff from 1987 to 1994 as mayor from 1996 to 2003.
Brown worked under Heath in the sheriff's office before holding the office himself.
He called Heath an incredible leader and a friend to everybody in public safety.
He called Heath's death a tremendous loss for the community.
"His impact was felt for decades in law enforcement and will continue to be felt when you look at the projects under his administration," said Commissioner Tracy Brown. "Our new jail, at that point in time, in '89 and '90, came into being at 2640 Duncan Road. 911 went from dream to reality under his administration."
Brown credits Heath for laying the groundwork for Lafayette's explosive growth.
Police officers formed a precession outside Heath's home last night to pay their respects.