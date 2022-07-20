Former Purdue student indicted on child pornography charges

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A former Purdue student is accused of downloading and sharing child pornography on a university internet address.
19-year-old Daniel Tinnell is indicted on four felony charges.
Prosecutors say Tinnell admitted that he solicited, obtained, and traded child pornography on his cell phone.
Tinnell was reported to Purdue Police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November of last year.
The Center said Tinnell shared a video and multiple graphic images of pornography involving girls who appeared to be under the age of 12.
He was charged in the case on July 12 and arrested Wednesday.