Former Purdue football player formally charged with battery after Fortnite dispute

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former West Lafayette, Purdue University and NFL linebacker and defensive end Chikezie Okeafor was formally charged Wednesday with battery.
He's accused of attacking his neighbor late Tuesday over a game of Fortnite between their sons.
The neighbor told police Okeafor, 46, rushed into his home on Chardonnay Court, body slammed him, threw him against a wall and karate-chopped him after being asked to leave, according to a police report filed with the formal charges.
The victim's son told police Okeafor was asked not to return in the past after an argument with his mother, according to the police report.
Okeafor played linebacker and defensive end for Purdue, as well as the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.