Former Purdue football player accused of battery, residential entry

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former West Lafayette and Purdue University football player Chikezie Okeafor was arrested Tuesday night and accused of breaking into a home and attacking a neighbor.
It happened at a home in the 3100 block of Chardonnay Court.
Okeafor, 46, entered the home to confront the neighbor's son about a video game he was playing with Okeafor's son, according to Lafayette police.
Okeafor attacked the adult neighbor after being asked to leave, police say.
Okeafor faces preliminary charges of battery and residential entry.
Okeafor played linebacker and defensive end for Purdue, as well as the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.