Former Purdue All-American Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — According to a released statement from Purdue University, Former Purdue All-American and NBA first-round draft pick Caleb Swanigan has passed away.
The cause of death for the 25 years old has not been released.
“The Purdue basketball family is deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of Caleb Swanigan,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Caleb was a very thoughtful individual and a gentle soul who excelled both on and off the court. He made a huge difference in everyone’s lives that he touched and he will be greatly missed.”
Swanigan was a 2017 first-team consensus All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year and the No. 26 pick by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2017 NBA Draft. According to Purdue, Swanigan also earned Academic All-American honors, graduating in just three years while completing his degree during his rookie season in Portland. During his NBA career, Swanigan worked extensively with Portland-area youth and FoodCorps to promote healthy eating habits in schools and eliminate child hunger.
