...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Former Muncie police sergeant gets 19 months for filing false report covering up excessive force

gavel
By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Muncie police sergeant to 19 months in prison Tuesday for obstructing justice by filing a false report in 2018 to cover up excessive use of force by other officers under his command.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt also ordered Joseph Krejsa to pay a $5,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release following his prison term.

Krejsa pleaded guilty in January to obstruction of justice after negotiating a plea agreement with prosecutors. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a second obstruction of justice charge, The Star Press reported.

Court documents and statements made in court indicated Kresja responded on Aug. 9, 2018, to the scene of an arrest where, before he arrived, other officers under his supervision used excessive force against the person being arrested.

The next day, Krejsa conducted a review of the arrest during which he said he had watched the videos of it and deemed the use of force justified.

During the arrest, after the suspect insulted the two officers arresting him, one officer dropped his body down onto the suspect's neck and head area using his knee and then tased him before another officer struck him twice in the face with a knee, prosecutors said.

Krejsa is the fourth Muncie police official to plead guilty in connection with the investigation, prosecutors said.

