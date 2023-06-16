Former Marine Gets a Mortgage-Free Smart Home

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — Tunnel to Towers Foundation is giving formal marine Corporal Mathew Bowman and his family a new home, but not just any home, a smart home.
They will be having a dedication ceremony as the family moves in on June 21-st at 11 A-M.
Their new house is located on South Pine Run in Oxford, Indiana.
The Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Program builds specially-adapted, mortgage-free smart homes that allow injured veterans to live more independently.
Corporal Bowman, a Lafayette native, enlisted in the Marines shortly after graduating high school in 2007.
He lost both legs above the knee, numerous fingers, and teeth in a blast in Afghanistan on February of 20-11.
Corporal Bowman's new smart home features automatic doors and wide hallways, which will allow him to move freely through his new home in his wheelchair.
The kitchen features lower counter space, pull-down cabinet shelves, and a stove that raises and lowers to wheelchair height allowing him to cook and clean without any physical barriers.
The home's lights, thermostat, and security system can be controlled via an app allowing him to control these aspects of the home from anywhere.
CEO and Chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Frank Siller shared the process of giving this family this gift.
"[It] takes about a year and a half from when we let them know because we have to design it to their specific needs to their injuries. They have to pick out everything, they have a great time picking out the colors. You know, it's a great process, but it takes time because you have to get the land approved to build on, etc., and you have to find the land to buy it, so but the responses: every single one of them, is disbelief ," he said.
For more information about donating to the cause, click here.