Former LPD Officer Resigns after Off-Duty Event

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Former Lafayette Police Officer, Keith Earnest, resigned in February 2023. Many believed it to be for a law suit filed against him. The real cause comes from events while Earnest was off the clock.
News 18 previously reported, Nicolas Brown was pulled over in front of his house on Ferry Street in August. Brown said Earnest violated his constitutional rights when he was hit with a taser, arrested and taken to jail after a traffic stop.
Brown filed a lawsuit against Earnest, the Lafayette Police Department, and the city of Lafayette in February, 2023.
Earnest resigned after that.
New information shows events after the traffic stop were the cause of his resignation.
According to a factual summary of an internal investigation done by LPD, an LPD officer filed an internal complaint against Earnest on February 1, 2023. The complaint allegedly said Earnest was using "racial slurs and socially intolerant behavior" at an off-duty social event two days before the complaint was filed.
LPD began an internal investigation after they placed Earnest on administrative leave on February 2. They spoke with the officer who filed the complaint, Earnest's wife, and Earnest himself.
According to the factual summary, the officer, and Earnest's wife said he was using racial slurs, and socially intolerant behavior. Earnest denied it. His stories were inconsistent.
Earnest violated a few Lafayette Police Department rules:
Rule #1: Unbecoming Conduct- "Members shall conduct themselves at all times, both on or off duty, in such a manner as to reflect most favorably on the department. Conduct unbecoming an officer shall include that which brings the department into disrepute or reflects discredit upon any member, or that, which impair s the operation or efficiency of the department or its members."
Rule #47: Truthfulness- "Upon the order of the Chief of a superior officer, members shall truthfully answer all questions asked of them, which are specifically directed and narrowly related to the scope of employment and operation of the department."
Earnest resigned on February 15, before initiation of disciplinary proceedings with Lafayette Police Civil Service Commission.