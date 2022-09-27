Former Lafayette resident riding out Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WLFI) — A former Lafayette resident is sharing his experience as he prepares to hunker down during Hurricane Ian.
Stanley Knight once worked for the city of Lafayette, and has lived in Cape Coral, FL for the last seven years.
He lives a city block within the mandatory evacuation zone, but Knight is going to ride the storm out since he lives so close to what's considered a safer area.
"It's been raining nonstop since about six this morning," said Knight. "There are no winds yet. They'll probably pick up about two o'clock in the morning, and we've got our hurricane shutters up and we're prepared to go."
Knight said he was able to stock up on supplies in time for the storm. He also said he prepared by placing patio furniture in his pool and lowering the water level.
Knight said he's been told the hurricane is expected to reach Cape Coral between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday.