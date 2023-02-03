Former Indiana State Trooper dies after being struck by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A retired Indiana State Trooper is dead after being hit by a car in Lafayette on Wednesday night.
87-year-old Theodore Dudzinski was on the east side of North 9th Street when he tried to cross the street, stepping out in front of a north-bound car.
The 17-year-old female driver was unable to avoid Dudzinski and struck him.
Officials said Dudzinski suffered lower body and head injuries and was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. Dudzinski died on Thursday morning.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says an autopsy was performed Friday, but the cause and manner of death are still pending. The driver of the vehicle did not have signs of impairment.
According to Sgt. Jeremy Piers, Dudzinski is a retired master trooper and father of a local priest.