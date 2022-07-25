Former Indiana Congressman charged with insider trading

WASHINGTON — Former Congressman Steve Buyer is charged with insider trading.
Buyer represented Lafayette in the Fourth Congressional District from 1993 until his retirement in 2011. The deals allegedly took place after Buyer left office, in 2018 and 2019.
He formed the Steve Buyer Group Consulting firm when he left office.
The Securities and Exchange Commission says Buyer got advance notice from a T-Mobile executive about that company's plan to acquire Sprint.
The S-E-C says that purchase was not public knowledge when Buyer learned of it during a golf outing.
He's accused of buying nearly $600,000 in Sprint securities the next day, before the merger announcement.
The government says Buyer saw an immediate profit of more than $107,000 when the merger became public.
According to the S-E-C, Buyer bought more than $1 million worth of stock in Navigant Consulting, before the public announcement of its acquisition by another one of Buyer's consulting clients, Guidehouse.
The S-E-C says he profited more than $225,000 from that deal.
The S-E-C is asking a court to order Buyer and associates, including his wife, to return the money with interest and pay penalties.
Criminal charges in the case were also filed by the U-S Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.