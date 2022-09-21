Former gymnastics coach convicted for child molestation

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting.
The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The 33-year-old faced four total counts.
Prosecutors say the incidents happened between 2014 and 2016. Charges were filed in August 2021.
A girl accused Arnold of inappropriately touching her during practice at InterActive Academy. He was also accused of raping her on three occasions.
It was the third time Arnold had been accused of sexually abusive behavior involving a minor.
Sentencing in the latest case is scheduled for November 21.