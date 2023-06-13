Former Foot Lounge owner ordered to pay $73K in back taxes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The former owner of a Lafayette massage business has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in back taxes.
Former Foot Lounge owner Meilan Min was convicted of felony counts of failure to remit sales tax.
She was sentenced to three years on probation and ordered to pay nearly $73,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say she failed to pay sales taxes from 2017 through 2020.
Three of Min's employees told investigators they weren't licensed massage therapists and received flat fees to perform adult relaxation and massages at the business on South Creasy Lane.