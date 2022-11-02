Former Fairfield Township trustee facing 44 felony charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have indicted former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles on dozens of felony charges. Charges include Corrupt Business Influence, Perjury, Theft Fraud, and Tax Fraud and Counterfeiting.
Coles was removed from office last month.
Former Township employees accused Coles of misusing taxpayer money while in office.
Receipts from the township's credit card indicate she spent thousands of dollars on motivational seminars by Tony Robbins, restaurants and Sam's Club.
Indiana State Police raided township properties in May as part of a criminal investigation.
Today's indictment is on 44 felony counts and a warrant was also issued for Coles's arrest.