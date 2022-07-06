Former Boilermakers compete in NBA Summer League games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Five former Boilermakers will appear in the 2022 NBA Summer League, starting with Dakota Mathias last night in Salt Lake City.
Mathias, Jaden Ivey (Detroit), Sasha Stefanovic (San Antonio), Trevion Williams (Boston) and Vince Edwards (New York) will all play in the NBA Summer League. Some teams will start play July 5 (Mathias with Memphis), in Salt Lake City, but the majority of the NBA will begin play in Las Vegas on July 7.
Mathias started play in Utah last night with 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, a block and a steal in just under 16 minutes against the 76ers. He was 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from long distance.
Boilermaker fans will have to stay up late to see Ivey's first appearance with the Detroit Pistons, tipping off against the Trailblazers on midnight ET on July 7. The Pistons will also face the Wizards (July 9 – 6 p.m. ET; ESPN2), the Pacers (July 12 – 9 p.m. ET; NBATV) and the Cavaliers (July 14 – 5:30 p.m. ET; NBATV).
Ivey was selected No. 5 in June's NBA Draft after a standout sophomore season in which he was named first-team All-American by the NABC after averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He was Purdue's highest draft pick since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 in 1994.
Stefanovic will be the second Boilermaker to take the court in Las Vegas, first appearing with the San Antonio Spurs against the Cavaliers on NBATV at 5 p.m. ET, on July 8. Stefanovic's other games will be against the Warriors (July 10 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBATV), the Rockets (July 11 – 7 p.m. ET; ESPN) and the Hawks (July 14 – 3 p.m. ET; ESPN2).
Stefanovic was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree after averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists while making 37 starts for the 29-8 Boilermakers. He made 87 trifectas and shot 38.8 percent from deep for his career, making 226-of-582 from long distance.
Vince Edwards will play with the New York Knicks this summer, first appearing in Vegas on July 8 against the Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The other Knicks' games will be against the Bulls (July 10 – 5 p.m. ET; ESPN2), the Trailblazers (July 11 – 11 p.m. ET; ESPN2) and the Magic (July 14 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBATV).
Edwards played in one game as a rookie for Houston during the 2018-19 season and had a successful stint with the Iowa Wolves last year in the G-League, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Trevion Williams will start his summer league play with the Boston Celtics on July 9, tipping off against the Heat at 5:30 p.m. ET, on NBATV. The Celtics will also play the Bucks (July 11 – 8 p.m. ET; NBATV), the Warriors (July 12 – 8 p.m. ET; ESPN2) and the Grizzlies (July 14 – 3:30 p.m. ET; NBATV).
Williams was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2022 after being a first-team all-conference performer in 2021. He finished his career with over 1,400 points, 900 rebounds and 200 assists in under 2,500 minutes – the only player in the last 30 years to reach those marks in under 2,500 minutes.
Mathias will be the last Boilermaker to make an appearance in Las Vegas, beginning play with Memphis on July 9 against the Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET, on NBATV. The Grizzlies will also play the Timberwolves (July 10 – 9 p.m. ET; ESPNU), the Nets (July 12 – 6 p.m. ET; ESPNU) and the Celtics (July 14 – 3:30 p.m. ET; NBATV).
Mathias has played in 14 NBA games, scoring 54 points with 14 assists. During his rookie season in Philadelphia in 2020-21, Mathias hit a game-winning 3-pointer in a contest against the Miami Heat and played six games with the Grizzlies in 2021-22.
The July 14 matchup between the Grizzlies and Celtics will be the only matchup between former Boilermakers.
The NBA Summer League runs from July 7 to 17, in Las Vegas.