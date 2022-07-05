Former Boilermaker returns to Purdue to work as Deputy A.D. and Senior Woman Administrator

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) - Tiffini Grimes will join Purdue Athletics in the role of Deputy Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator, it was announced Tuesday by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mike Bobinski. Grimes, who will officially come onboard in early August, returns to Purdue, her alma mater, following a nearly six-year stint at the University of Alabama (2016-22), most recently serving as Senior Deputy Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator and Chief Diversity Officer.
As a member of Alabama's executive leadership team, Grimes supported the Crimson Tide's football program as an administrator, as well as provided strategic direction for the department and oversight of several internal areas.
For the Boilermakers, Grimes will provide leadership and oversight for several areas of the department, including: academic services, business, compliance, human resources, student-athlete development, sports medicine and sports performance. She will support Purdue's football, women's basketball and softball teams as a program administrator.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Tiffini Grimes home to Purdue University," said Bobinski. "Tiffini has an exceptional track record of accomplishment and growth in college athletics, and is particularly skilled in the numerous emerging trends and areas of focus in our industry. Her level of expertise and experience is nationally recognized, and we look forward to the positive impact Tiffini will have on our student-athletes and entire department as a leader and colleague."
Grimes will help shape Purdue's departmental strategy and advise staff on the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. She will join the department's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) working group to utilize her expertise in the area, including her previous experience with establishing Alabama's Elite Athlete Program, which helped notable student-athletes from the Crimson Tide's 18-time national champion football program transition into the realm of professional sports and encompassed "The Advantage", Alabama's NIL initiative.
"I am elated to return to Purdue," said Grimes. "As a proud Boilermaker, it has always been both a dream and goal to serve as a member of the department's staff. The history of excellence, commitment to innovation, and the dedication to elevating the success of our student-athletes in the classroom, community, and in competition is a mission I am committed to furthering. In addition, the leadership of Mike Bobinski, is one that I have long admired; I'm grateful to him, President Daniels and the Purdue University Board of Trustees for allowing me this amazing opportunity."
As part of her duties as Senior Woman Administrator, Grimes will represent the University within the Big Ten Conference as a member of the governance structure and through engagement in leadership at the national level through her roles as a member of the NCAA Division I Rowing Committee and a member of the Women Leaders in College Sports Nominating Committee.
Grimes was recently named to the Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2022, an annual distinction bestowed upon top team executives, administrators and officials within the sports industry. Grimes is one of four honored to the list representing for either an NCAA institution or conference office.
Grimes, who is a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, began at Alabama in October 2016 as assistant athletics director for football and men's basketball compliance before ascending after just six months into the role of associate athletics director. She also served as men's basketball sport administrator. She was promoted again by Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne in December 2019 to the role of deputy director of athletics. Additionally, she carried the designation of chief diversity officer for the Crimson Tide since 2017.
Prior to her time in Tuscaloosa, Grimes worked in Indianapolis for two years at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) headquarters as an assistant director within the Enforcement Football Development Group. She was primarily responsible for identifying trends and cultivating information regarding issues detrimental to the game of football.
Prior to joining the NCAA, Grimes was employed in athletics compliance at both Penn State and Georgia Tech, where she worked specifically with football in the areas of recruiting, amateurism, agents and waivers of NCAA legislation. In addition to her football specific responsibilities, she worked with both institution's basketball programs and Olympic sports in a compliance, policy and life skills programming capacity.
A former intern for the John Purdue Club during her undergraduate career at Purdue University, Grimes earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Grimes is also a graduate of Valparaiso University, earning both a Master's degree in Sports Administration and a Juris Doctorate.