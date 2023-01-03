Formal charges filed in attempted armed robbery near West Point

WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Formal charges were filed Tuesday in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man near West Point.
A trio faces a litany of felonies including attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.
On Dec. 26, the victim was whipped in the head and hands with an electrical cord, then ordered to his knees at gunpoint outside his home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
A suspect allegedly told the victim he "owed him money" and his "house belonged to him."
Joshua Kochell and Steven Cox approached deputies at the scene and attempted to pose as victims, according to the affidavit.
Kochell went as far as allegedly tying himself up near the scene of the attempted robbery.
Later, investigators reviewed security video reportedly showing Jacob Loveall, wearing dark clothes and ski mask, attempt to rob the man outside his home while Kochell and Cox watched.
Loveall later turned himself into police.
Detectives located and arrested Kochell and Cox after reviewing the security video.
In an interview, Kochell reportedly told investigators the trio ran away after the victim "armed himself."
Police say the suspects had been completing odd jobs for the victim a few days before the incident.