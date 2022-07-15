Forest academy to bring emphasis on nature to education

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— One local woman has founded a school program that takes a different approach to learning.
Founder and Executive Director, Gretchen Shissler, came up with her idea for Forest Academy after reading a book written by a woman raised in Sweden who now lives in Covington, Indiana.
The book explained the differences between education in Scandinavia and America. After taking her children to Sweden one summer, the author saw the benefits in her children from spending time in nature.
Shissler has spent many years working in education and has realized that a lot of children's sensory needs aren't met in traditional schooling. She wants to bring more attention to the benefits of nature in education.
"Our mission is to help kids learn the skills that they need to be engaged in education, Shissler said. "We want kids to have better self control, better focus, better flexibility and perseverance when things get difficult, learning how to work through challenges."
According to Shissler, children are 5 to 8 times more likely to be diagnosed with clinical depression now in comparison to the 1950s. This is due to the lack of exposure to nature and creativity.
"Really, a lot of research shows that we've taken away kids' abilities to learn things such as risk taking and doing things that are a little more risky," Shissler said. "We child proof everything and we don't let them learn the self control they need really in order to regulate their minds."
A typical day at Forest Academy will start with a very short circle time to check in on the kids. Then, they will embark on a hike followed by engaging in free play directed by the kids' interest.
"We will have the environment set up to encourage certain things, but one of the great things about child-led play is that you're never going to know what you learn that day," Shissler said. "If a kid becomes interested in a little snake that goes by, we may sit and have a conversation about snakes."
Forest Academy is open to children ages 3 to 11 and registration is open for this fall.
Their program will start part time from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is geared toward children who would be in pre-school or are homeschooled. Shissler hopes to be running full time by next year.
Forest Academy will be located at the Sycamore Valley Camp off of State Road 26 in Lafayette.
Here is the link for more information on how to register your children for Forest Academy in the fall.