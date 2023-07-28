WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- We're back at Hunters Pub for another Foodie Friday and this week we are looking at some of their signature dishes. That includes, tacos, nachos, and Philly cheese stakes for you to enjoy.
Foodie Friday: Hunters Pub, Food
Francisca Wood
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today