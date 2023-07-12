Food Finders to Receive $29K From Duke Energy Foundation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The local Food Finders Food Bank on Greenbush Street is getting aid for their mission to feed the hungry.
Recently, the non-profit earned a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of their $200,000 donation to hunger relief programs in Indiana communities.
The Food Finders will receive $29,000.
Its C-E-O and president stated they hope to decrease the number of hungry Indiana families with this gift.
"This grant allows us to add supplemental, extra mobile pantries. So, we already host one mobile pantry in every county that we serve every month and this allows us to add two and sometimes three mobile pantries kind of depending on the different need in the counties and the great thing about it is that we can be consistent, and the folks that we serve in those areas know and can count on us coming and know when when they can come and get extra resources," President and CEO of Food Finders Food Bank Kier Crites Muller said.
Other counties to benefit from this grant are Benton, Carroll, Cass, Montgomery, Warren, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton.