Food Finders gearing up for 2022 Hunger Hike

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank's 2022 Hunger Hike is quickly approaching.
This year's event is being co-chaired by Purdue Women's Basketball Head Coach Katie Gearlds and Women's Crew Team Assistant Coach Jason Mitchell.
The Hunger Hike is an annual community fundraising event, and the 1.5K walk takes place along the Wabash Heritage Trail.
Its mission is to raise awareness and make a difference in the fight against hunger locally, regionally and globally.
A news conference was held Tuesday in anticipation of the 30th annual event.
Gearlds said it's important for people in positions like hers to make events like this known.
"We have this opportunity to help or create an opportunity where we can give help to people who need it, and this is just something that hits home in our home, in our own community in Lafayette and West Lafayette," she said. "Here we are to make sure we make this one the best one yet."
The 2022 Hunger Hike is Sunday, Sept. 18 at Riehle Plaza.
A celebration begins at 1 p.m. with live DJ music and other activities.
The walk begins at 2 p.m.
For more information about the 2022 Hunger Hike, click here.