Food Finders Food Bank participating in Feeding America, White House hunger initiative

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Food Finders Food Bank is joining a nationwide initiative to collect input from people living with food insecurity. The local input will make its way to the Biden-Harris Administration ahead of the first conference on hunger in the United States in more than half a century.
The initiative is called "Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together.” It's a partnership between Feeding America and its network of more than 200 food banks across the country.
As part of the partnership, Food Finders has set up six listening sessions spread across the 16 counties it serves in Indiana. The listening sessions are opportunities for people who either are experiencing or who have experienced food insecurity to share their stories and provide input about how to address the issue.
Food Finders Food Bank CEO Katy Bunder says listening to the people who understand the challenges of food insecurity is a critical place to start.
"We're really excited about that because rather than invent programs at a high level and impose them on people who are living with food insecurity, we're doing it from the ground up,” Bunder said. “We're having listening sessions so that we can get the people with lived experience of hunger to tell us what kinds of help they really need."
Bunder says the stories and suggestions people share during the listening session will then make their way to Washington.
"We're going to share the stories with Feeding America and ultimately with the White House,” Bunder said. “We just want to be able to have a wide variety of situations to explain what people need to the White House."
In May, the White House announced it will host a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in September. It will be the first of its kind in more than 50 years. It serves as part of President Joe Biden’s goal of ending hunger in the United States by 2030.
Food Finders' first listening session in Tippecanoe County took place on July 14. The food bank will hold a second session in the county sometime in August.
There will also be a listening session in White County on Monday, July 25, at 5 p.m. The session will take place at the Monon Community Church – 530 West Broadway – in Monon. In Warren County, there will be a listening session at the Williamsport Public Library on Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
In addition to those scheduled sessions, there will be sessions in Howard and Miami Counties next month, with dates and times still to be determined.
Reservations are required to attend the listening sessions. The sessions are limited to 10 people, and they will be compensated for their involvement.
Anyone wanting to participate in a listening session can call Food Finders Food Bank at 765-471-0062 to RSVP. Learn more about the “Elevating Voices to End Hunger” initiative here.