Food Finders Food Bank changing summer hours due to volunteer shortages

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The volunteer shortage for Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette is continuing to cause challenges for the organization. Now, the shortage is forcing the nonprofit to adjust its hours for the summer.
The new schedule begins today and will run through Labor Day. The fresh market at 2200 Elmwood Avenue will now be open Tuesday-Friday from 12 - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Food Finders says it has struggled more this year than in the past to find volunteers to fill its evening volunteer shift. The evening shift has previously allowed the fresh market to remain open until 6:30 p.m.
Food Finders Chief Engagement Officer Kier Crites Muller says it has been difficult to figure out why the volunteer shortage is so severe this year. She says one possible cause is people’s increased desire to do other activities with fewer COVID-19 restrictions currently in place.
"Last summer was still a little bit more closed due to COVID and this summer, it definitely feels like everything is back,” Crites Muller said. “All the events are back. People are traveling. I mean it's happening in my own life too. So we all can appreciate that and see that. So I think there's a lot of competing interests going on right now."
Crites Muller says Food Finders made the decision in an effort to provide consistent hours for the people who shop at the fresh market. Up to this point, the hours have shifted week to week and sometimes day to day based on how many volunteers have been available for each shift.
Crites Muller also says she is optimistic the fresh market will be able to return to normal hours as planned in early September even though the current volunteer shortages are more severe than normal.
President and CEO Katy Bunder says this will be a significant change for many of the people who come to the fresh market later in the day. However, she also says the switch should not be permanent.
"We hope this is temporary, just for the summer,” Bunder said. “It will have an impact on people who work until 5 o'clock. They won't be able to get food from us during the week, but we will continue to be open on Saturday. They will be able to get food on Saturday."
Bunder also says Food Finders is actively looking to hire additional, full-time staff to counter the volunteer shortages. She says at this point, the organization is still trying to find the right people to fill those roles.
Learn more about Food Finders Food Bank and the impact of the fresh market here. Find more information about volunteering with Food Finders here.