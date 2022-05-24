Fmr. State Rep. Sally Siegrist dies at age 70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Indiana State Representative Sally Siegrist has died at the age of 70.
According to the Soller-Baker Funeral Home website, Siegrist died on May 1.
Siegrist was a member of the Tippecanoe County Council for District four from 2014 to 2016.
She then served as State Representative for District 26 from November 2016 to November 2018.
Siegrist served on several committees including Ways and Means, Agriculture and Rural Development and Select Committees on Government Reduction.
She also authored a bill to combat Human Trafficking.
According to her obituary, donations can be made to The American Brain Tumor Association or to In Our Backyard, an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking.