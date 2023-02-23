 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flu shot provided 'substantial protection' this season, CDC says

  • 0
Flu shot provided 'substantial protection' this season, CDC says

The 2022-2023 flu shot reduced the risk of flu-related hospitalization by nearly three quarters among children andby nearly half among adults.

 Terovesalainen/Adobe Stock

The 2022-2023 flu shot reduced the risk of flu-related hospitalization by nearly three quarters among children andby nearly half among adults, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated adults were also about half as likely to have flu-related illness and emergency department visits.

The data, presented at CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday, showed consistent benefit across five vaccine effectiveness studies.

"Vaccination provided substantial protection against inpatient, emergency department and outpatient illness across all ages," said Dr. Mark Tenforde, a medical officer in the CDC's Influenza Division.

Tenforde added that flu vaccination provided important protection among adults 65 and older, and people who are immunocompromised -- groups that are less likely to have an immune response to vaccination, and are more likely to develop serious flu complications.

Experts say the flu shot is providing better protection than previous years. Results presented by one surveillance network showed that adults who had received their flu shot were 44% less likely to visit an emergency department or urgent care center and 39% less likely to be hospitalized due to flu illness or complications, compared to 25% vaccine effectiveness at preventing emergency department or urgent care visits and hospitalization during the 2021-2022 season.

The 2022-23 flu season was more severe and peaked earlier than previous seasons, with late November hospitalization rates reaching levels that aren't typically seen until December or January.

This season also saw the highest number pediatric flu deaths since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 111 deaths reported.

"This is unfortunately more than in 2020-21, for which one was recorded, and 2021-22, for which 45 were recorded," said Dr. Lisa Grohskopf, a medical officer in the CDC's Influenza Division and lead for the CDC's Vaccine Policy Unit.

Grohskopf said it was too soon to know whether any of these children had underlying health conditions, but previous research from the CDC showed that most pediatric deaths were among unvaccinated children.

Flu activity in the US is currently low, with roughly 1.7% of tests positive for the virus, but experts say it's still not too late to get your shot.

"These data underscore that flu vaccination can offer substantial benefit against flu and its potentially serious complications," the CDC says on its website. "While flu activity has returned to low levels at this time, CDC continues to recommend annual vaccination as long as flu is spreading in the community."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

