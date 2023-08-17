Flora home where four died to be torn down

FLORA, Ind. (WFLI) — The home in Flora where four children died in a fire will soon be razed. The federal order was just issued Wednesday to demolish the house.

There have been no arrests in the 2016 fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch.

Their mother, Gaylin Rose, is the only person who made it out of the fire alive.

A reward is still being offered that would lead to the arrests of those responsible for the fire.

No word yet on the exact date of the demolition.

