Flora fire wrongful death lawsuit close to settlement

Flora Fire File

A firefighter stands on a balcony during the house fire that killed 11 year-old Keyana Davis, 9 year-old Keyara Phillips, 7 year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5 year-old Kionnie Welch in Flora on Nov. 21, 2016. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made as of the sixth anniversary of the tragedy. 

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A settlement is close in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of four fatal fire victims against her former landlords.

Federal court records show Gaylin Rose reached a confidential settlement with Joshua Ayres, Troy Helderman and their company Birch Tree Holdings.

As we've reported, a judge in the case recently gave the OK to demolish the house, with both parties saying "they have no need for the continued preservation of the property."

News 18 reached out to both sides for comment but haven't heard back.

Rose is the mother of four children who died in a house fire in 2016.

Their names were Keyana Davis, Keyara Phillips, Kerriele McDonald and Kionnie Welch.

