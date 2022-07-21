Flora arson reward fund to be donated to volunteer fire department

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — An arson reward fund will soon be donated to this Carroll County town's volunteer fire department.
But some members of a volunteer fundraising group want to see the money go elsewhere.
The six-year mark is approaching on a tragic fire at a Flora home that killed four girls: Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Kionnie Welch, 5
Several months after their deaths, investigators ruled the cause of the fire as arson.
When Kathy Clendening helped to start a reward fund in 2017, she never imagined the person responsible would remain on the loose in 2022.
The Flora's 4 Angels committee has raised about $18,000 for information leading to an arrest. But under an agreement with the committee's umbrella non-profit organization, the Flora Community Club, that money after five years must be donated to the Flora Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department.
In a statement, a lawyer representing the Flora Community Club said the organization is legally obligated to distribute the funds as promised.
Clendening is now asking fire officials to donate the money toward a separate reward, offered through the International Association of Arson Investigators, which is posted on Indiana State Police's Flora arson website.
An ISP spokesperson confirmed the Flora's 4 Angels fund is separate from the $5,000 reward offered by the arson investigators group and posted on the ISP website.
"There's still someone out there. There's still someone that I know could turn in a tip. ... I am begging you to turn the funds over to the state fund and, please, continue this reward for the girls."
Flora Fire Chief Todd Trent says he hasn't been informed of the reward fund donation and has no plans yet for the money.
He's unsure if the money can be donated to the arson investigators group. The group's Indiana chapter didn't immediately respond to an inquiry by News 18.
The arson remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-382-4628.