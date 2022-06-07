Flood waters close roads, invade homes in Royal Center

ROYAL CENTER, Ind. (WLFI) — Areas of this Cass County town on Tuesday remained covered in flood waters after Monday night storms dumped about a half-foot of rain in the area.
Also on Tuesday, Cass County Emergency Management Director Rocky Buffam lifted a county-wide travel advisory put in place during the downpours as many streets, including county and state roads, became impassable.
Buffam says Royal Center, to the northwest of Logansport, was hit hardest by the storms.
At midday Tuesday, water still covered many roads and invaded yards and driveways. Other roads remained closed due to downed trees and power lines.
"There's still some county roads with high water right now," Buffam says. "There's still some areas where county highway's out cutting up trees and utility companies are taking care of power line issues they couldn't get to last night. But for the most part, we're pretty close to back to normal operating."
The east side of town was hit particularly hard, says Buffam, who added firefighters spent hours pumping about 200,000 gallons of flood water from area homes.
"Within the town of Royal Center, lots of the streets had water," Buffam says. "We had a couple reports of it even backing up into houses, so basement, crawlspace issues."
Some people remained stranded Tuesday morning due to high water, Buffam says, noting that EMA workers used high-clearance vehicles to escort essential personnel, like medical workers, to their jobs.