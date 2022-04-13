Five Republicans compete for Wabash Township Board nominations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Following the May 4 primary, three of five Republicans running for the Wabash Township Board will move forward to the general election.
The candidates include Debra Felix, Steve Kerkhove, Marcus Slifer, Jeffery Stefancic and Angela Yost.
As News 18 reported, the township is rebuilding after ex-Trustee Jennifer Teising was convicted of several felonies.
The township's firefighters are back after Teising fired them during her tenure.
The short- and long-term future of the fire department is a top issue among candidates.
Three board candidates on the Democratic side -- Sam Haughey, Ian Pytlarz and David Tate -- will automatically advance to the general election.
That's because township board seats are given to the top-three vote-getters regardless of precinct.
It's the same situation on both sides of the Fairfield Township board race.
Democrats Arissa Beck, Susan Schechter and Perry Schnarr will advance along with Republicans Jan Payne, Kelli Stump and Todd Wilkins.
We'll follow up with them closer to the general election.