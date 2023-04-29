Five Boilermakers selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones was selected in round four, pick 131 by the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the third year in a row that a Purdue receiver has been drafted in the first four rounds.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was selected in round four, pick 135 by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders traded up to grab O'Connell. The Boilermaker walk-on is the highest a Purdue quarterback has been drafted since Kyle Orton (2005).
In fifth round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Tight End Payne Durham.
In the seventh round, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up Cory Trice and the San Francisco 49ers chose Jalen Graham.
After the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Reese Taylor as an undrafted free agent.